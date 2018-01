Rivers keep swelling in France, disrupting services

Ducks swim past a flooded street lamp in Paris, Tuesday, Jan.23, 2018. The Seine River has overflowed its banks in Paris, prompting authorities to close several roads and cancel boat cruises. Paris City Hall closed roads along the shores of the Seine from the east of the capital to the area around the Eiffel Tower in the west as water levels rose at least 3.3 meters

nearly 11 feet) above the normal level.