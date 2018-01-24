Refugees more than once, Rohingya fear return to Myanmar

In this Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, photo, Abdul Gaffar, 50, who has repatriated three times, sits in his small kiosk at BaluKhali refugee camp 50 kilometers

32 miles) from, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Rohingya refugees who fled persecution and violence in Myanmar say some of them had fled and returned home several times over past decades, and they’re in no mood to repatriate again.