Prison protests threaten 1st trial linked to Paris attacks

FILE - In this Nov.19, 2015 file photo, the building of the police raid on an apartment is pictured in Paris suburb Saint-Denis. Jawad Bendaoud is due to stand trial in a Paris court, Wednesday Jan.24, 2018, for providing lodging to two Islamic extremists just days after the commando group they belonged to went on a shooting spree and carried out suicide attacks on November 13, 2015. Christophe Ena, Fie AP Photo