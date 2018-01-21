California highway swamped by deadly mudslides reopens

In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 photo, Caltrans workers continue their around-the-clock efforts Friday to clean-up and repair the damaged section of US 101 in Montecito, Calif., that was closed following flooding on Jan. 9. California officials say key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened Sunday, Jan 21, 2018, after nearly 2-week closure. Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP, File Mike Eliason