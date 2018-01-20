In this undated handout photo released by the Russian Interior Ministry official website on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, a crocodile rests in a small pool of water dug in a concrete basement in St. Petersburg, Russia. Police were surprised to find the crocodile while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in re-enacting historic military battles, according to local media.
In this undated handout photo released by the Russian Interior Ministry official website on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, a crocodile rests in a small pool of water dug in a concrete basement in St. Petersburg, Russia. Police were surprised to find the crocodile while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in re-enacting historic military battles, according to local media. Russian Interior Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this undated handout photo released by the Russian Interior Ministry official website on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, a crocodile rests in a small pool of water dug in a concrete basement in St. Petersburg, Russia. Police were surprised to find the crocodile while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in re-enacting historic military battles, according to local media. Russian Interior Ministry Press Service via AP)

Nation & World

Russian police face the unexpected: crocodile in basement

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 04:38 AM

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia

Russian police had an unexpected encounter while searching a house in St. Petersburg — a crocodile in the basement.

The Fontanka.ru news portal said the incident happened Thursday while detectives were looking for undeclared weapons in the house of a man involved in staging reconstructions of historic military battles with period uniforms and antique weaponry.

When they went down, they saw a crocodile resting in a small pool of water dug in concrete basement. The owner of the house explained that he got the crocodile years ago.

City prosecutors said Friday they were checking whether the man was complying with local laws.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video