Antonio Borges Serum, of the Hunikui ethnic group from Acre, Brazil, listens to a speech during a meeting by Amazonian indigenous people in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, one day ahead of Pope Francis' arrival to Peru's Amazon.
Antonio Borges Serum, of the Hunikui ethnic group from Acre, Brazil, listens to a speech during a meeting by Amazonian indigenous people in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, one day ahead of Pope Francis' arrival to Peru's Amazon. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo
Antonio Borges Serum, of the Hunikui ethnic group from Acre, Brazil, listens to a speech during a meeting by Amazonian indigenous people in Puerto Maldonado, Madre de Dios province, Peru, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, one day ahead of Pope Francis' arrival to Peru's Amazon. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

January 20, 2018 03:31 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include an Amazonian indigenous man in traditional clothing during a meeting ahead of the pope's visit in Peru; big-wave surfing in Portugal; and a Dakar Rally team driving through a mountainous region in Argentina.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 13-19, 2018.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch boiling water turn to snow

    As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video