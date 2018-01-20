India accuses Pakistan of fresh attacks on Kashmir frontier

Indian women look through the gate of a house damaged allegedly due to firing from the Pakistan side of the border at Korotana village, in Ranbir Singh Pura district of Jammu and Kashmir, India, Friday, Jan.19,2018. Tensions soared along the volatile frontier between India and Pakistan in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir as soldiers of the rivals continued shelling villages and border posts for third day Friday. Channi Anand AP Photo