Nation & World

Former German death camp guard's clemency appeal rejected

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 03:46 AM

BERLIN

German authorities have rejected a former Auschwitz death camp guard's bid for clemency, removing the final barrier to him serving his sentence for accessory to murder.

Lueneburg prosecutors' spokeswoman Wiebke Bethke said Wednesday her office had rejected former SS sergeant Oskar Groening's clemency request filed earlier this week. She said regulations prevented her from releasing any further details.

The 96-year-old was convicted in Lueneburg in' 2015 as an accessory to the murder of 300,000 Jews and sentenced to four years in prison. He hasn't yet spent any time behind bars because of the appeals process.

Germany's highest court rejected his last legal appeal in December.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hannover prosecutors, who have been handling his case, are expected to soon summon him to begin serving his sentence.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video