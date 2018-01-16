Nation & World

North Korea scoffs at Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 03:27 AM

TOKYO

North Korea's state-run media say U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet about having a bigger nuclear button than leader Kim Jong Un's is the "spasm of a lunatic."

Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party newspaper, lashed out at Trump in a commentary on Tuesday that took issue with the U.S. commander in chief's Jan. 3 tweet that "I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

The tone of Tuesday's article was not uncommon for the North Korean media. But Trump's willingness to respond in kind — he has repeatedly called Kim "little rocket man" — is rare for an American leader and has led to several fiery verbal barrages since he took office nearly a year ago.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video