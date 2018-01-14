Nevada News Digest

Good afternoon. Here's an updated look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Nevada through the holiday weekend.
UPCOMING MONDAY:
1960 OLYMPICS-TAHOE EXHIBIT
SQUAW VALLEY, Calif. — Weeks ahead of the opening of the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea, the El Dorado Arts Council has opened a new exhibition celebrating the 1960 Winter Olympics held at Squaw Valley near Lake Tahoe. UPCOMING: About 400 words by 2 p.m.
TOP STORIES
WATER RESOURCES-NORTHEAST NEVADA
ELKO, Nev. — The Nevada Division of Water Resources is working to better allocate and manage the amount of water that's allowed to be withdrawn from northeast Nevada's Humboldt River Basin, where demand currently exceeds supply. UPCOMING: About 400 words by 2 p.m.
AP NEVADA MEMBER EXCHANGE
NEVADA SENATOR-CORTEZ MASTO
LAS VEGAS — Twenty-six palm-sized portraits of Nevada's U.S. senators hang on a wall here. The most recent portrait is not another man in a no-nonsense tie, but a pearl-wearing Latina whose election in 2016 made state history. As the state's first female senator and the chamber's first Hispanic woman, Catherine Cortez Masto replaced former Sen. Harry Reid, a Democrat who in more than 30 years in office became one of the most powerful politicians in state history. He led the Senate majority and endorsed Cortez Masto immediately after she announced her candidacy. By Yvonne Gonzalez of the Las Vegas Sun. SENT: 1,200 words with AP Photos NVLVS502, NVLVS501. For use in weekend editions of Jan. 13 and beyond.
REFER:
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-GUNS
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The federal government says grass and guns don't mix, and that is putting gun owners who use marijuana — and the strongly pro-gun-rights administration of President Donald Trump — in a potentially uncomfortable position. By Mark Scolforo. SENT: 1,130 words, AP Photos.
SPORTS:
BKC--TOP 25 REWIND
The Big 12 can stake a claim as being college basketball's toughest conference this season. The problem: The teams keep beating up on each other. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2 p.m. MST.
