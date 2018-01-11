Nation & World

4 earthquakes strike along Iran-Iraq border, rattle Baghdad

By AMIR VAHDAT Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran

A series of four earthquakes with a magnitude of at least 5 hit along the Iran-Iraq border and rattled even Baghdad and parts of the Iraqi countryside on Thursday, striking in the same area that saw a temblor in November that killed over 530 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey said three of the quakes struck near the Iraqi city of Mandali, followed by one that struck near Mehran in western Iran.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Iranian state television said people rushed into the streets as the temblors hit.

In Baghdad, people felt a quake shake the Iraqi capital, followed by what felt like aftershocks.

In November, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the same region, killing over 530 people and injuring thousands in Iran alone. In Iraq, nine people were killed and 550 were injured, all in the country's northern Kurdish region, according to the United Nations.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6 magnitude quake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

