Barcelona says Liverpool agrees to Coutinho transfer

FIle - In this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reacts after taking a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Coutinho is close to sealing a move to Barcelona from Liverpool. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Liverpool and Barcelona have reached an agreement that will see the Brazil midfielder move to the Spanish team for a fee of 160 million euros

$192 million). Coutinho was traveling to Spain on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 and an announcement was expected on Sunday.