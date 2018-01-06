FIle - In this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reacts after taking a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Coutinho is close to sealing a move to Barcelona from Liverpool. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Liverpool and Barcelona have reached an agreement that will see the Brazil midfielder move to the Spanish team for a fee of 160 million euros
FIle - In this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reacts after taking a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Coutinho is close to sealing a move to Barcelona from Liverpool. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Liverpool and Barcelona have reached an agreement that will see the Brazil midfielder move to the Spanish team for a fee of 160 million euros $192 million). Coutinho was traveling to Spain on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 and an announcement was expected on Sunday.
FIle - In this Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reacts after taking a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield, Liverpool, England. Coutinho is close to sealing a move to Barcelona from Liverpool. A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Liverpool and Barcelona have reached an agreement that will see the Brazil midfielder move to the Spanish team for a fee of 160 million euros $192 million). Coutinho was traveling to Spain on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018 and an announcement was expected on Sunday.

Nation & World

Barcelona says Liverpool agrees to Coutinho transfer

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:27 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BARCELONA, Spain

Barcelona says that Liverpool has agreed to transfer midfielder Philippe Coutinho to the Spanish club.

Barcelona did not reveal the cost of the deal, but a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press on Saturday that the transfer is worth 160 million euros ($192 million).

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly about the deal, which would be a club record for Barcelona.

The transfer will make Coutinho one of the three costliest players in soccer history, after Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barcelona has now reinvested the 222 million euro windfall it received from PSG following Neymar's world-record transfer to the French club in August.

Barcelona says that the 25-year-old Coutinho will sign a contract for the rest of the ongoing season and five more seasons.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video