Nation & World

Reports: North Korea says likely to join Olympics in South

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:52 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

TOKYO

Japanese media are reporting that North Korea's IOC representative has said that his country is likely to participate in figure skating in next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The reports said that Chang Ung told reporters at Beijing airport on Saturday that a North Korean figure skating pair that has qualified for the games will probably go.

Citing unnamed sources, Japan's Kyodo News service and broadcaster NHK said that Chang was headed to Switzerland, where he could meet with International Olympic Committee officials.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to send a delegation to the Olympics in Pyeongchang in a New Year's speech. North and South Korea have agreed to discuss the Olympics in rare talks at the border starting Tuesday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video