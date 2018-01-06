Iranian worshippers chant slogans while they burn a representation of U.S. flag during a rally against anti-government protestors after the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 5, 2018. A hard-line Iranian cleric has called on Iran to create its own indigenous social media apps, blaming them for the unrest that followed days of protest in the Islamic Republic over its economy.
Iranian worshippers chant slogans while they burn a representation of U.S. flag during a rally against anti-government protestors after the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 5, 2018. A hard-line Iranian cleric has called on Iran to create its own indigenous social media apps, blaming them for the unrest that followed days of protest in the Islamic Republic over its economy. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo
Iranian worshippers chant slogans while they burn a representation of U.S. flag during a rally against anti-government protestors after the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 5, 2018. A hard-line Iranian cleric has called on Iran to create its own indigenous social media apps, blaming them for the unrest that followed days of protest in the Islamic Republic over its economy. Ebrahim Noroozi AP Photo

Nation & World

Iran's top diplomat: UN meeting on protests a US 'blunder'

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 02:08 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's foreign minister says a U.S. move to call an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on protests in country marks another foreign policy "blunder" for the Trump administration.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter late Friday that the Security Council "rebuffed the U.S.' naked attempt to hijack its mandate."

He says the majority emphasized the need to fully implement the nuclear deal and to refrain from interfering in the affairs of other countries. "Another FP (foreign policy) blunder for the Trump administration," he wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump has voiced encouragement for anti-government demonstrations that have broken out in Iran. The U.S. called the U.N. meeting on Friday, portraying the protests that began last week as a human rights issue that could spill over into an international problem.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video