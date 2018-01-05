FILE - This is a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as they smile after a joint news conference in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Paris on Friday Jan. 5, 2018, for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be heading to his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel's hometown on Saturday in a bid to patch up ties.
Nation & World

Turkish foreign minister seeks 'new beginning' with Germany

The Associated Press

January 05, 2018 02:47 AM

BERLIN

Turkey's foreign minister says it's time for a "new beginning" in relations with Germany as he prepares to meet his German counterpart following over a year of spiraling tensions between the NATO allies.

Germany's Sigmar Gabriel plans to host Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu Saturday in his home town, Goslar. Among other issues, a major irritant in relations has been Turkey's jailing of several German or German-Turkish nationals, including a prominent journalist, on terror-related charges.

Cavusoglu wrote in an article for Germany's Funke newspaper group Friday that "both sides have an interest in a new beginning" but that's only possible "if we break the current crisis spiral in our relationship."

He hinted at willingness for faster legal proceedings but also urged an end to the "standstill" in Turkey's European Union accession negotiations.

