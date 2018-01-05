Turkish foreign minister seeks 'new beginning' with Germany

FILE - This is a Monday, June 5, 2017 file photo of German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, left, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as they smile after a joint news conference in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan travels to Paris on Friday Jan. 5, 2018, for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, while Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will be heading to his German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel's hometown on Saturday in a bid to patch up ties. AP Photo