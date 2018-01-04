Nation & World

Prosecutors: More bribery charges for South Korean ex-leader

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press

January 04, 2018 02:27 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

SEOUL, South Korea

An official says prosecutors have made additional bribery charges against South Korea's jailed ex-president alleging she received official funds from her spy chiefs for personal purposes.

Park Geun-hye was removed from office last March and is on trial on a broad range of corruption and other charges that could potentially send her to jail for life.

A Seoul prosecutors' office official said Thursday the new charges accuse Park of receiving a total of 3.5 billion won ($3.3 million) of official funds from three of her spy chiefs.

She allegedly used the funds to pay maintenance fees for her private residence and her confidante's boutique and give incentives-like money to her presidential aides.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The official spoke anonymously because he wasn't involved in the investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

    Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mug shot
Watch boiling water turn to snow 1:16

Watch boiling water turn to snow
President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over' 1:22

President Trump signs tax bill, says Obamacare is 'essentially over'

View More Video