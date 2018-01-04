FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts after he lost a match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the second day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Murray has withdrawn from the Brisbane International because of a problem with his right hip. The former No. 1-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play his first match on Thursday, but notified organizers he was pulling out after failing to practice on Tuesday.
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, file photo, Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts after he lost a match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the second day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Murray has withdrawn from the Brisbane International because of a problem with his right hip. The former No. 1-ranked Murray had been scheduled to play his first match on Thursday, but notified organizers he was pulling out after failing to practice on Tuesday.
Hip problem forces 5-time finalist Murray out of Aussie Open

January 04, 2018 02:19 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Australian Open two days after pulling out of a tuneup tournament in Brisbane because of a lingering right hip problem.

Organizers confirmed Thursday that the five-time Australian Open finalist would not be playing at the season's first major, which starts Jan. 15 in Melbourne.

"Sadly I won't be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete," Murray was quoted as saying. "I'll be flying home shortly to assess all the options."

Former No. 1-ranked Murray, a three-time major winner, has not played a competitive match since Wimbledon.

In a heartfelt social media post earlier in the week after withdrawing from the Brisbane International, the 30-year-old Murray contemplated surgery as an option after failing to overcome the pain with rest and rehabilitation.

