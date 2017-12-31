Witnesses: Residents prevented much worse attack in Egypt

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, people gather in front of Mar Mina church after a deadly attack claimed by the Islamic State group, in Helwan, Cairo, Egypt. Witnesses said the attack outside the church lasted up to 20 minutes and that it took another 10 minutes before police apprehended the assailant. Speaking to The Associated Press on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, they said residents and worshippers may have prevented a much deadlier assault. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo