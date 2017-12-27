As California legalizes pot, laws collide at US checkpoints

In this Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 photo, a border patrol agent stops a vehicle at a checkpoint in Pine Valley, Calif. California legalizes marijuana for recreational use on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, but that won't stop federal agents from seizing small amounts on busy freeways and backcountry highways. Marijuana possession will continue to be prohibited at eight Border Patrol checkpoints in California, a reminder that state and federal law collide when it comes to pot. Elliot Spagat AP Photo