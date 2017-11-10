The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house is seen near Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension of the school’s 55 fraternities and sororities following the death of a freshman pledge. Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party.
The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house is seen near Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension of the school’s 55 fraternities and sororities following the death of a freshman pledge. Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party. Joseph Reedy AP Photo

Pi Kappa Phi revokes charter of Florida State frat chapter

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:27 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Pi Kappa Phi's national organization has revoked the charter of the fraternity's chapter at Florida State University after the Nov. 3 death of a pledge.

CEO Mark Timmes said in a statement Friday that the only appropriate action was to close the Beta Eta chapter after determining it had violated the fraternity's social event management policies during an event Nov. 2. Those policies state that alcohol can not be sold to a minor and that hazing activities are not condoned.

Andrew Coffey, a 20-year old junior, was found unresponsive nine hours after an off-campus party. A police investigation continues.

After Coffey's death and the arrest of two members of another fraternity on drug charges, Florida State President John Thrasher announced a suspension of all fraternity and sorority activities on campus.

