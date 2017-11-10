Pi Kappa Phi revokes charter of Florida State frat chapter

The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity house is seen near Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. University President John Thrasher announced the indefinite suspension of the school’s 55 fraternities and sororities following the death of a freshman pledge. Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party. Joseph Reedy AP Photo