Nation & World

Russian parliament mulls response to US move on broadcaster

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 7:00 AM

MOSCOW

Russian lawmakers say they are planning a quick approval of legal amendments that would allow a quid pro quo response to a U.S. demand to the Russian government-funded broadcaster RT to register as a foreign agent.

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Friday the lower house of parliament will amend the law on foreign agents to include foreign media. Deputy speaker Sergei Neverov said the amendments would also refer to social networks.

RT said Thursday it will meet the Justice Department's demand to register as a foreign agent to avoid the arrest of the channel's American director and the freezing of its accounts.

The U.S. intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a tool for the Kremlin to meddle in the U.S. presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video