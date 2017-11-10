Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin is held behind bars during her first court appearance for allegedly flying drones illegally over parliament buildings Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Mok and Singapore journalist Lau Hon Meng and their local interpreter and driver who were working for Turkish Radio and Television were charged under the Export and Import Law and face up to three years in prison if found guilty. The four were detained on Oct. 27.
Malaysian journalist Mok Choy Lin is held behind bars during her first court appearance for allegedly flying drones illegally over parliament buildings Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Mok and Singapore journalist Lau Hon Meng and their local interpreter and driver who were working for Turkish Radio and Television were charged under the Export and Import Law and face up to three years in prison if found guilty. The four were detained on Oct. 27. Aung Shine Oo AP Photo
Nation & World

Myanmar sentences reporters to jail for flying drone

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:20 AM

YANGON, Myanmar

A court in Myanmar sentenced two foreign journalists to two months in prison on Friday for illegally flying a drone over parliament.

Lau Hon Meng, a Singaporean, and Mok Choy Lin, a Malaysian, were on assignment for Turkish Radio and Television when they were detained on Oct. 27 in the capital, Naypyitaw.

Their local interpreter, Aung Naing Soe, and their driver, Hla Tin, were also sentenced to two months in jail for the incident.

All four face separate charges for allegedly importing the drone. Another hearing is set for Nov. 16.

Authorities allege the journalists tried to fly a drone over parliament without permission. A lawyer for the interpreter and the driver said they should have been freed because they did not own or operate the drone.

A state-run newspaper had previously reported the journalists intended to take photos of parliament buildings and pagodas in Naypyitaw when security guards spotted them.

The detainees had not been allowed to see family members since their arrest last month. When they appeared for the hearing Friday, Aung Naing Soe, who is also a journalist, was able to hug his weeping mother.

