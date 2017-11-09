Project designer French architect Jean Nouvel, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the inauguration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017.
Project designer French architect Jean Nouvel, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the inauguration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Pool photo via AP Ludovic Marin
Project designer French architect Jean Nouvel, center, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the inauguration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Pool photo via AP Ludovic Marin

Nation & World

Macron tours French naval base in Abu Dhabi near new Louvre

Associated Press

November 09, 2017 12:35 AM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates

French President Emmanuel Macron is touring a French naval base in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

A military band played "La Marseillaise" and an honor guard met Macron on Thursday morning at the naval base at Abu Dhabi's Port Zayed.

Macron later boarded and walked through the French frigate Jean Bart.

The French naval base opened in 2009 and shows France's deepening military cooperation with the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. It also stations troops and planes at Al-Dhafra Air Base, home to some of the 5,000 American troops stationed in the country.

Macron on Wednesday night helped inaugurate the new Louvre Abu Dhabi with his wife, Brigitte, alongside several kings and rulers in the Arab world.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims 1:06

Hundreds of blood donors in Nevada line up help Las Vegas shooting victims

View More Video