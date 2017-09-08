FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court in Los Angeles after he was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the jails he ran. Baca will remain out of federal prison, at least temporarily, as he appeals his conviction for trying to derail an FBI investigation into abuses in the nation's largest jail system. Baca filed an appeal Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. He was due to surrender on Monday but the appeal triggers an automatic stay of that order.
FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court in Los Angeles after he was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the jails he ran. Baca will remain out of federal prison, at least temporarily, as he appeals his conviction for trying to derail an FBI investigation into abuses in the nation's largest jail system. Baca filed an appeal Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. He was due to surrender on Monday but the appeal triggers an automatic stay of that order. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca leaves federal court in Los Angeles after he was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into abuses at the jails he ran. Baca will remain out of federal prison, at least temporarily, as he appeals his conviction for trying to derail an FBI investigation into abuses in the nation's largest jail system. Baca filed an appeal Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. He was due to surrender on Monday but the appeal triggers an automatic stay of that order. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Ex-LA sheriff remains free while appealing conviction

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 9:52 PM

LOS ANGELES

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca will remain out of federal prison — at least temporarily — as he appeals his conviction for trying to derail an FBI investigation into abuses in the nation's largest jail system.

Baca filed an appeal Friday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal. The 75-year-old had been told to surrender to federal officials on Monday but the filing triggers an automatic stay on that order.

The appeal comes after a lower court found Baca couldn't prove he wasn't appealing just to delay serving his sentence.

Last month, the appellate court refused to extend Baca's bail while his conviction is appealed, which could take weeks or even months

Baca is facing a three-year sentence for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and lying to investigators.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida 0:33

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

View More Video