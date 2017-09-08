Nation & World

4 men plead guilty in fraud scheme using India phone centers

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 9:43 PM

HOUSTON

Four men have pleaded guilty in Houston to participating in a fraud and money laundering scheme that used a network of call centers in India.

Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez in Houston says individuals at call centers in Ahmedabad, India, impersonated IRS and immigration authorities and threatened victims around the U.S. to use gift cards or wire money to make payments they contended were owed to the government.

U.S.-based "runners" then would liquidate or launder the fraudulent proceeds.

Three men — 26-year-old Nisarg Patel, of Flemington, New Jersey; 30-year-old Dilipkumar Patel, of Ocala, Florida; and 39-year-old Rajesh Kumar, of Mesa, Arizona — pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Houston. Another man, 38-year-old Dipakkumar Patel, of Pennsylvania, pleaded before a federal judge in Georgia. All are in custody awaiting sentencing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida 0:33

Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida
Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect
Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

View More Video