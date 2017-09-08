Fireworks fly over Simon Bolivar Park after a Mass officiated by Pope Francis in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.
Fireworks fly over Simon Bolivar Park after a Mass officiated by Pope Francis in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Fernando Vergara AP Photo
Fireworks fly over Simon Bolivar Park after a Mass officiated by Pope Francis in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Fernando Vergara AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Rebel leader asks pope's forgiveness

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 8:28 AM

VILLAVICENCIO, Colombia

The Latest on the pope's visit to Colombia (all times local):

7:20 a.m.

The former leader of Colombia's largest rebel group is asking Pope Francis for forgiveness for the pain he and his troops have caused during their long-running war against the state.

Rodrigo Londono says in a letter published on social media that he hopes Francis will understand that the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia were always motivated by a sincere desire to stand up for the nation's poorest and most-excluded citizens.

The man better known by his nom de guerre of Timochenko said he was begging forgiveness for any "pain we've caused the Colombian society or any of its individuals."

Francis is travelling Friday to an area once besieged by the FARC. He plans to listen to and pray with thousands of victims of Colombia's half-century conflict, many of them with harrowing tales of abuses committed by the rebels.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister
Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction
Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

View More Video