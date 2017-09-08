Amnesty says 'horrific' violence in Central African Republic

Amnesty International is warning that rebels in a volatile region of Central African Republic are raping women and killing their male relatives in a "horrific surge" of violence that is now clearly along sectarian lines.
The human rights organization said Friday it interviewed dozens of survivors in Basse-Kotto prefecture in the country's east, where a rebel group known as the UPC has carried out waves of attacks.
The rebels are considered an offshoot of the mostly Muslim coalition known as Seleka that overthrew the longtime president in 2013. The coalition's leader stepped down less than a year later.
International observers now warn that Central African Republic is approaching the levels of violence seen at the height of the conflict in 2014.
