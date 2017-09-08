Kenya opposition says electoral officials' lives threatened

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, standing through the sunroof of the presidential vehicle, addresses his supporters as a presidential guard provides security, left, on a street in Ongata Rongai, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Kenya faces an Oct. 17 vote after the Supreme Court nullified Kenyatta's re-election but opposition leader Raila Odinga said Tuesday he does not accept the date, demanding reforms to the electoral commission and other "legal and constitutional guarantees." Ben Curtis AP Photo