Divers in Portugal search river for missing American tourist

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 6:40 AM

LISBON, Portugal

Authorities in Portugal say divers are searching a river for a tourist who jumped off a bridge and disappeared beneath the water.

Officials say the 34-year-old American leapt into the River Douro in Portugal's second-largest city, Porto, after seeing local youngsters diving from the bridge on Thursday evening.

Porto harbormaster Carlos Campos says the man was with his girlfriend, who is also from the United States.

Campos told The Associated Press on Friday that authorities have little hope of finding the man alive. His girlfriend is receiving counselling.

Campos said he was not authorized to release the man's name and did not know where he was from in the U.S.

