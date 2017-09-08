FILE - In this Sunday, May 21, 2017 file photo, Sara Netanyahu the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation and unification of Jerusalem, in Jerusalem. Israel's attorney general took a step closer to indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife for alleged misuse of public funds.
Nation & World

Israel's attorney general may indict Netanyahu's wife

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 5:39 AM

JERUSALEM

Israel's attorney general has taken a step toward indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife for alleged misuse of public funds.

Attorney General Avichai Mandleblit announced Friday he is considering charging Sara Netanyahu with graft, fraud and breach of trust for alleged overspending of public funds on private meals at the prime minister's official residence.

Friday's announcement is the procedural first step ahead of leveling formal charges against Sara Netanyahu.

The Justice Ministry said in a statement that she will have the opportunity to plead her case at a hearing before charges are filed.

An indictment of Sara Netanyahu would not pose a direct threat to Netanyahu. But it is an embarrassing blow to the prime minister, who is facing a series of criminal investigations into his personal and financial dealings.

