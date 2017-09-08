Lebanon holds state funeral for slain soldiers

Lebanese army soldiers carry coffins wrapped in Lebanese national flag of eight Lebanese soldiers who were abducted in 2014 and later killed by Islamic State militants, at the Lebanese Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, near Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. The bodies of the soldiers were recovered as part of a Hezbollah-brokered deal in late August which allowed the evacuation of the IS militants from the Lebanon-Syria border. Hassan Ammar AP Photo