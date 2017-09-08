Nation & World

German teen accused of killing child, friend, stands trial

The Associated Press

September 08, 2017 3:47 AM

BERLIN

A 19-year-old German accused of killing a child and a 22-year-old acquaintance, then posting pictures of the crimes online, is going on trial.

Marcel Hesse allegedly lured a 9-year-old neighbor out of his home in the western city of Herne in March and then stabbed the boy. The discovery of the body prompted a three-day manhunt before Hesse turned himself in.

Police later found the body of a former school friend of Hesse's at a nearby apartment.

Hesse's lawyer, Michael Emde, says his client has shown no regret over his alleged actions.

If the Bochum regional court decides to try Hesse as an adult, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

The trial, which starts Friday, is expected to last until the end of October.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma
Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister
Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

View More Video