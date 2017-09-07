Nation & World

Judge removes order preventing removal of Dallas Lee statue

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 8:37 PM

DALLAS

A judge has lifted a restraining order clearing the way for Dallas to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Court documents show U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater ruled Thursday that Dallas resident Hiram Patterson and the Sons of Confederate Veterans had not proven that the removal violated their free-speech rights or that the city had not provided due process in approving its removal.

The Dallas City Council had voted almost unanimously Wednesday to remove the statue immediately. A harness had been placed around the statue, when Patterson requested a temporary restraining order and a chance to argue his case against removal.

A city spokesman says the city is pleased with the ruling and will move forward with removing the statue although no time frame has been set.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:44

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma
Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister 1:40

Barbuda is “barely habitable” after Hurricane Irma, says prime minister
Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

View More Video