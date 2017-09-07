South Sudan asks US to reconsider sanctions on top officials

FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, left, accompanied by then army chief of staff Paul Malong, right, waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The Trump administration on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 imposed sanctions on Paul Malong, two senior members of South Sudan's government, and three South Sudanese companies for undermining peace, security and stability in the crisis-stricken nation. Jason Patinkin, File AP Photo