FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, left, accompanied by then army chief of staff Paul Malong, right, waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, South Sudan. The Trump administration on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 imposed sanctions on Paul Malong, two senior members of South Sudan's government, and three South Sudanese companies for undermining peace, security and stability in the crisis-stricken nation. Jason Patinkin, File AP Photo

Nation & World

South Sudan asks US to reconsider sanctions on top officials

The Associated Press

September 07, 2017 5:23 AM

JOHANNESBURG

South Sudan says it is asking the United States to reconsider the sanctions it has imposed on two senior government members, a former official and three companies.

Foreign ministry spokesman Mawien Makol calls the sanctions announced Wednesday "very unfortunate."

The U.S. imposed sanctions on deputy defense chief Malek Reuben, Information Minister Michael Makuei and former military chief of staff Paul Malong.

They are accused of undermining peace, security and stability in the East African nation where civil war has raged for four years.

The sanctions freeze assets they may have in U.S. jurisdictions, ban them from travel to the U.S. and bar Americans from doing business with them. Three firms owned by Reuben — All Energy Investments, A+ Engineering, Electronics & Media Printing and Mak International Services —also are targeted.

