Nation & World

Philippines: 2 Indonesians escape from Abu Sayyaf captors

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 11:27 PM

MANILA, Philippines

The Philippine military says two Indonesians who escaped from Abu Sayyaf militants after 10 months of captivity have been recovered by troops.

Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said troops intercepted the two men who were on a vehicle Thursday in Indanan town in southern Sulu province. There was no mention of any injuries.

Boat crewmen Sarapuddin Koni and Sawal Maryam had been abducted Nov. 19 in waters off Sabah, Malaysia.

The circumstances of their escape were not immediately clear, but Sobejana says just before their recovery, troops clashed with 20 Abu Sayyaf gunmen in Talipao, another town of Sulu, leaving 5 militants dead and five soldiers wounded.

The Abu Sayyaf is considered a terrorist organization that has carried out ransom kidnappings, beheadings, bombings and other violence.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever
International Space Station camera captures view of Hurricane Irma 4:53

International Space Station camera captures view of Hurricane Irma
Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters 2:34

Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

View More Video