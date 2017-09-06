More Videos

Hair store on Mercer University Drive robbed 1:14

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Hunters make first pass through Irma 1:02

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm 1:05

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Dangerous Irma tracks toward U.S. 0:35

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Bandit steals human hair, leaves cash 0:53

  • Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

    Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.
Fly into the eye of Irma with NOAA Hurricane Hunters

Nation & World

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general

National

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions.

Hurricane Irma is now a category 5 storm

Nation & World

Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

National

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Nation & World

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."