APNewsBreak: SC Sen. Tom Davis nixes 2018 governor bid

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press

September 06, 2017 2:33 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis says he's out of next year's Republican governor's race.

Davis told The Associated Press Wednesday he's decided against making a bid for the top spot because he can have more of an impact on state government by continuing in the Legislature.

The Beaufort Republican was elected in November to a third Senate term. He previously served as chief of staff to former Gov. Mark Sanford.

Several other Republicans have announced challenges to Gov. Henry McMaster, who has raised more than $1.8 million in his pursuit of a full term.

Former state labor director Catherine Templeton has raised $1.5 million.

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant announced his bid this summer. Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill is also in the race.

