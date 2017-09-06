APNewsBreak: SC Sen. Tom Davis nixes 2018 governor bid

South Carolina state Sen. Tom Davis says he's out of next year's Republican governor's race.
Davis told The Associated Press Wednesday he's decided against making a bid for the top spot because he can have more of an impact on state government by continuing in the Legislature.
The Beaufort Republican was elected in November to a third Senate term. He previously served as chief of staff to former Gov. Mark Sanford.
Several other Republicans have announced challenges to Gov. Henry McMaster, who has raised more than $1.8 million in his pursuit of a full term.
Former state labor director Catherine Templeton has raised $1.5 million.
Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant announced his bid this summer. Former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill is also in the race.
Comments