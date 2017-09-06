Former Manson disciple Van Houten granted parole again

FILE - In this April 14, 2016, file photo, former Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten confers with her attorney, during a break from her hearing before the California Board of Parole Hearings at the California Institution for Women in Chino, Calif. Van Houten, the youngest of Charles Mason's murderous hippie followers is once more attempting to persuade a California parole panel she has reformed and deserves release from prison. Van Houten, who was 19 when she killed for Manson in 1969, is scheduled to appear before a parole panel for the 21st time Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017 Nick Ut, File AP Photo