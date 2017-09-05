Ex-presidents accused of forming criminal group in Brazil

In this March 15, 2017 file photo, Brazil's General Prosecutor Rodrigo Janot attends a Supreme Court session in Brasilia, Brazil. Brazil's top prosecutor is investigating potential wrongdoing in his own office and at the country's top court. Janot told reporters Monday that a recorded conversation between two executives who have given plea bargain testimony in a widespread corruption case implied that a prosecutor meddled in plea deals. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo