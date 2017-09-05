Two Houstons emerge from Harvey aftermath: one wet, one dry

In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 photo, Christian Carr, 17, of Austin, Texas, tows his raft to help residents bring groceries to their flooded Heights Park Row apartment complex in Houston. Equipped with an inflatable yellow raft and fortified with duct tape that might come in handy, Carr and his mother Kelli Shofstall set out on a 165-mile drive from Austin that led them to neighborhood upon neighborhood of dry Houston streets and little sign their help was needed. It would take more than a day of driving around following outdated flood maps before they found a street under water where they could ferry tenants to and from a marooned apartment complex. Brian Melley AP Photo