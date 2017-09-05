Florida on edge; evacuations coming as Hurricane Irma nears

Stan Kreuter, 71, left, and his wife Jackie Kreuter, 56, Gulfport, Fla.,, load plywood in front of their home to take to their downtown Gulfport store Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, so they can board it up. Jackie Kreuter, along with her mother, husband, sister, daughter, grandson, five dogs and a bird are boarding up their home and business and leaving for Ocala to get out of Hurricane Irma's way. The Tampa Bay Times via AP Lara Cerri