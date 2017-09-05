Trump ends Obama program, sets stage for Dreamer deportation

More Videos 0:27 Brinks truck robbed at ATM Pause 1:32 Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:07 Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:29 Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:56 'Classic good verses evil,' parks director says of cemetery vandalism repairs 1:57 Brinks truck employee ambushed at bank ATM 2:01 Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 1:51 Abandoned cemeteries a 'tough issue' for families 1:11 Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:02 Falcons super fan shows off sporty bird-laden Buick Video Link copy Embed Code copy

DACA is 'being rescinded,' announces U.S. attorney general The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, an Obama-era initiative that shielded young undocumented immigrants from deportation, will end, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. There will be a “wind down period” to give Congress time to take action if it chooses to do so, says Sessions. C-SPAN

