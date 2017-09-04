Nation & World

Brazilian tourist stabbed in NYC had arrived hours before

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 9:55 PM

NEW YORK

A Brazilian tourist who was stabbed in a busy area near New York City's Central Park says he had been in the United States for only a couple of hours before he was attacked.

Marcus Martins Machado told the Daily News from his hospital bed Monday that he's "nervous and sad" about the attack Sunday afternoon near Columbus Circle. It's an intersection and transit hub at the park's southwest corner.

The 23-year-old Machado says he was standing with his luggage, snapping photos, when a man abruptly stabbed him in the torso.

The assailant fled. Police are looking for him.

Machado says he needs surgery and isn't sure when he'll be released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people
'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video