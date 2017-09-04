South Korean army's K-1 tanks move during a military exercise in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Following U.S. warnings to North Korea of a "massive military response," South Korea's military on Monday fired missiles into the sea to simulate an attack on the North's main nuclear test site a day after Pyongyang detonated its largest ever nuclear test explosion.
Nation & World

The Latest: Trump, South Korean president talk NKorea

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 11:39 AM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on North Korea (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-on Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test.

According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was "unprecedented."

Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense.

___

10:34 a.m.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-on Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea.

The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a "massive military response."

Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its "talk of appeasement."

