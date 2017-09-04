Nation & World

Colombia to sign cease-fire with last guerrilla group

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 10:08 AM

BOGOTA, Colombia

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says the government will sign a bilateral cease-fire with the nation's last remaining major rebel group ahead of Pope Francis' visit this week.

Santos says the agreement will be signed later Monday in Quito, Ecuador, where negotiations with the National Liberation Army have been taking place since February. The cease-fire takes effect Oct. 1.

Santos says the agreement will initially run through Jan. 12 and can be renewed as the peace talks advance.

Last year the government reached a peace deal with the much larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people 0:40

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people
'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?

View More Video