Nation & World

September 3, 2017 7:05 AM

Report: Iran sent warnings to US aircraft twice in 6 months

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

Iran's Arabic language TV station al-Alam is reporting that the country's air defense base sent two warnings in the last six months to U.S. spy aircraft that approached Iranian airspace.

The TV's website quoted the country's chief of air defense, Brig. Gen. Farzad Esmaili, as saying Iran warned a U2 reconnaissance aircraft on March 21. He did not mention the location.

He also said the country's air defense warned an American drone on Aug. 26.

Gen. Esmaili says: "We do not allow such rabid aircrafts to enter our territory and if necessary, will not hesitate to destroy them."

Iran has repeatedly announced such activities over the past years to demonstrate the capabilities of the country's armed forces.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory 2:01

Eason gets injured, Fromm leads Georgia to victory

Pause
Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State 2:28

Michel, Chubb talk about Fromm's game against Appalachian State

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some 0:52

Rushing to your seat and getting painted waist up a tradition for some

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon 1:03

Skeletal remains found behind Farmer's Market in Macon

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list 1:30

Northside teacher wants to check this one off his bucket list

You don't have to be a dog to love it 1:21

You don't have to be a dog to love it

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain 1:11

Homeowner learns her house in new flood plain

Maconites going cruising with Jeopardy's Alex Trebek 2:03

Maconites going cruising with Jeopardy's Alex Trebek

  • Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

    Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

View more video

Nation & World