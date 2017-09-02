Nation & World

September 2, 2017 9:49 PM

The Latest: Trump speaks with Abe to pressure N. Korea

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the tensions on the Korean Peninsula (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The White House says President Donald Trump spoke with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss "ongoing efforts to maximize pressure on North Korea."

The statement did not say whether the conversation came before or after the North's latest claim that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Sunday's statement by the state-run Korean Central News Agency will raise already high worries on the Korean Peninsula and in Washington that the North is closer to its goal of an arsenal of viable nuclear ICBMs that can reach the U.S. mainland.

According to the White House statement, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea in the face of the growing threat from North Korea. Trump also noted that he looks forward to continued trilateral coordination on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly.

