Nation & World

September 2, 2017 8:29 AM

Authorities: Assailants attack Iraqi power station, 7 dead

The Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Iraqi authorities say at least three attackers entered a power station in Samarra and blew themselves up, killing seven workers and wounding eight security forces.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool says two attackers disguised themselves as workers and a third wore a security forces uniform. The attack happened at dawn Saturday.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, but an Iraqi intelligence officer says Samarra authorities were warned of possible Islamic State attacks in the area. He spoke anonymously because he's not authorized to speak to the media.

Electricity Ministry spokesman Musaab al-Mudaris says seven employees were killed and eight security forces were wounded. He says there were four attackers.

Al-Mudaris says one attacker was shot dead and the others blew themselves up.

Samarra is 125 kilometers (78 miles) north of Baghdad.

Related content

Nation & World

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win 0:58

Warner Robins riding high after thrilling win

Pause
Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments 2:17

Ellis: Time is right to move Confederate monuments

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin 1:32

Teddi Wohlford makes vegetable au gratin

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs 1:07

Looking back on Warner Robins' 2007 Little League champs

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County 0:54

Fromm, Warner Robins use big plays to beat Peach County

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins 1:15

Peach County falls just short to Warner Robins

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation 1:29

Former GBI agent testifies, responds to allegations of child molestation

Peach County battles Warner Robins 0:55

Peach County battles Warner Robins

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet' 1:23

Gas prices: 'I'm not complaining yet'

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal 1:38

United Way of Central Georgia sets $5 million goal

  • Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

    Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people

View more video

Nation & World