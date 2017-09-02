Nation & World

September 2, 2017 5:15 AM

7 girls killed in Kenya dormitory fire, official says

The Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya

Kenya's education minister says seven girls have died when a fire gutted their dormitory at a high school in the capital, Nairobi.

Fred Matiangi says the cause of Saturday morning's fire is unknown. Moi Girls High School will be closed for two weeks to allow for investigations.

The incident has brought back memories of the deaths of 67 students in a dormitory fire at a high school in eastern Kenya in March 2001. It later emerged the fire was caused by students apparently angered by the school's administration.

Last year, at least 126 high schools experienced arson attacks in what appeared to be protests by students over the shortening of holidays and limiting of visits by parents. Matiangi took those measures after widespread cheating in 2015 high school final-year exams.

