This Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco. The United States is retaliating against Russia by forcing closure of its consulate in San Francisco and scaling back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York. The State Department says move is in response to the Kremlin forcing a cut in U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow.
This Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco. The United States is retaliating against Russia by forcing closure of its consulate in San Francisco and scaling back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York. The State Department says move is in response to the Kremlin forcing a cut in U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow. Eric Risberg AP Photo
This Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017 photo shows the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco. The United States is retaliating against Russia by forcing closure of its consulate in San Francisco and scaling back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York. The State Department says move is in response to the Kremlin forcing a cut in U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow. Eric Risberg AP Photo

Nation & World

In payback mode, US demands Russia close 3 facilities

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press

September 01, 2017 3:43 AM

WASHINGTON

The United States is giving Russia just 48 hours to close down its consulate in San Francisco and offices in Washington and New York.

The Trump administration is making no secret of the fact that the order to vacate the premises is in retaliation for Russia's demand that the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff in Russia.

In spite of the move against Russia, a State Department spokeswoman says the U.S. hopes that both countries can now move toward "improved relations" and "increased cooperation."

In Moscow, a top Russian lawmaker says the move heralds "the hot phase of diplomatic war."

The U.S.-Russia relationship turned tense last year when President Barack Obama closed Russian facilities in the U.S. and took other actions in response to Russia's meddling in the presidential election.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour
Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism? 2:12

Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war or memorialize racism?
How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 1:06

How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

View More Video